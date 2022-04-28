Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.87.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.69. The stock had a trading volume of 70,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,160. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,941,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,511,000 after purchasing an additional 560,331 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

