Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $3.69 million and $7,373.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.23 or 0.00261616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,517,211 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

