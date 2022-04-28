EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.70

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.70 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.46), with a volume of 3565381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £160.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

