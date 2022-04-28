EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Rating) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKDHF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

