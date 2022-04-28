EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Rating) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKDHF)
