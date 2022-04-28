Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the March 31st total of 1,074,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.5 days.

Shares of ECIFF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. Electricité de France has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.48.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

