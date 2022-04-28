Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the March 31st total of 1,074,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.5 days.
Shares of ECIFF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. Electricité de France has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.48.
