Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,797 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

EA opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,516.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

