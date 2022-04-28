Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Element Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.60 EPS.

Shares of ESI traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 2,440,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,704. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. Element Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Element Solutions by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Element Solutions by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

