Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LLY traded up $12.92 on Thursday, hitting $298.01. 225,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.11. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

