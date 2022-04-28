Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EUSA. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 442.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,972. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

