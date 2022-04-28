Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NEE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.55. 380,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,447,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

