Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,147,000 after buying an additional 506,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.36. 618,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,510,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

