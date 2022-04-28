Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $59,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.67. The stock had a trading volume of 818,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,766,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $126.93. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.81 and a one year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

