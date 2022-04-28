Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $63,000 in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.65. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,498. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

