Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,374. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.96 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

