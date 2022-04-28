Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000.

Shares of PJAN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,421. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

