Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 939,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,268. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.73. The company had a trading volume of 132,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.31. The company has a market capitalization of $187.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.