Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ONEOK by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.