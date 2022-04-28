Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KJUL. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of KJUL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.64. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

