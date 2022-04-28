Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.59 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 325.29%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.