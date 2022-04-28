Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

