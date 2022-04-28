Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,684 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.72. 8,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

