Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 369 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,535. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

