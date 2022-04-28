Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,653 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $559.68. The company had a trading volume of 74,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,866. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $368.18 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $248.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

