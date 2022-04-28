Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.90. 98,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

