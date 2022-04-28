Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $152.32. 5,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day moving average is $173.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

