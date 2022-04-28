EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.15-7.85 EPS.

EMCOR Group stock traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.39. 567,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,491. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $105.09 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.13.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.