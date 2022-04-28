EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.15-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.39. 567,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

