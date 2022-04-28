Emera Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
TSE EMA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. Emera has a one year low of C$55.42 and a one year high of C$65.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.44.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current year.
Emera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
