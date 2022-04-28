Emera Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

TSE EMA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. Emera has a one year low of C$55.42 and a one year high of C$65.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.44.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

EMA has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.00.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

