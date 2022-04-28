Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 642,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $59,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,981. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

