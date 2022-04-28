Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Employers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

EIG traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $39.95. 201,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,994. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.07. Employers has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Employers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.