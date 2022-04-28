Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 469,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $310,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

ENB opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

