Energy Transfer LP (ET) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 103,817 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Energy Transfer by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

