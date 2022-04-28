Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Enphase Energy updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.88. 120,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,949. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.46 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average is $184.94.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 424,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,707,000 after acquiring an additional 70,580 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.29.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

