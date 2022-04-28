Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Enphase Energy updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ENPH traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.88. 120,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,949. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.46 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average is $184.94.
In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.29.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
