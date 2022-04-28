Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

ETR stock opened at $120.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,986. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 948.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,857 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

