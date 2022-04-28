Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $26.69. 287,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.