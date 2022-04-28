Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $53.69

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $53.69 or 0.00134771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $112.38 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,292 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

