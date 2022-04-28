EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 62,323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $60,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.95. 24,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $127.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.