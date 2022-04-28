EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $170.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.70.

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $127.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

