Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $35.96. 490,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,156,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 119,477 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

