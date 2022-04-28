Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 28th (ACKAY, AGYS, ATLO, BBAJF, CHT, CLBK, CR, EGLE, FARO, GHL)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 28th:

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past month, Crane’s shares have underperformed the industry. A diverse portfolio, efficient management team and strengthening business across segments are likely to be beneficial for Crane in the quarters ahead. Rewards to its shareholders and a focus on product innovation raise the company’s appeal. In first-quarter 2022, its earnings and sales beat estimates 7.7% and 0.7%, respectively. For 2022, it anticipates adjusted earnings of $7.00-$7.40 per share, implying growth of 10% from the year-ago reported figure. For the year, core sales are predicted to grow in the range of 4-6%. However, supply-chain restrictions, cost inflation and pandemic woes are predicted to continue impacting its performance in 2022. Foreign currency movements are predicted to lower sales 1.5% in the year. Weak cash generation might be worrying.”

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

ON (NYSE:ONON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $0.80 price target on the stock.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $235.00.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $114.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $104.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$24 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 3-5% annually in the future. TC Energy’s takeover of its TC PipeLines unit last year has helped it to improve corporate governance and lower cost of capital. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, plus cancellation of Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$37.3 billion. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

