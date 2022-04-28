ETHPad (ETHPAD) Trading 42.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $540,868.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.27 or 0.07352464 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00051348 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad's total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad's official Twitter account is @coingecko

ETHPad Coin Trading

