EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $121.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00310385 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 95.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,522,390,653 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

