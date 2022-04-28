Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 earnings per share.

Shares of RE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.59. 9,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,455. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.54. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.