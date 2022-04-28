Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.37% of Everi worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Everi by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Everi by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 389,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,529,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

