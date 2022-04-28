Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $1.40. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 214,714,470 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 529.48%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.