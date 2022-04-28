Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.40 to $4.65 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Evolution Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $4.23 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Evolution Mining stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 10,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

