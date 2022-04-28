Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.32. 60,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,172. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

