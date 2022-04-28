Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.32. 60,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,172. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35.
In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.
Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
