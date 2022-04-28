ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $395.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $204,176.05 and $395.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

