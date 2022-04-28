Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.41

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.44, with a volume of 16648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.82.

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

