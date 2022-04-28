Exeedme Trading Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.55 or 0.07387136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00054705 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

